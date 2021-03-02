Ryan Watson scores twice as Northampton record overdue win against Plymouth

Northampton ended their 11-game winless run with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Plymouth at Sixfields.

Ryan Watson scored either side of half-time – Northampton’s first home goals of 2021 – to lift the Cobblers off the bottom of the Sky Bet League One table.

Luke Jephcott had the game’s first big chance when denied by Jonathan Mitchell in the 12th minute before Michael Cooper parried Mickel Miller’s cross-cum-shot.

Cooper thwarted the same man later in the half but he could do nothing about the opening goal just before half-time. Ryan Edmondson took down a long free-kick and teed up Watson, who drilled home a low shot off a post from 20 yards.

Plymouth had almost total control of the ball in the second period but they had a mountain to climb when Watson scored his second midway through the half, turning in from close range following a scramble in the box.

The visitors flooded men forward but rarely threatened and their misery was compounded in stoppage time when Sam Woods saw red for a poor challenge on Jack Sowerby.