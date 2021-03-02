Bradford secure fifth successive win by beating Mansfield

In-form Bradford made it five wins in a row with a 1-0 victory over Mansfield.

Returning Danny Rowe, who replaced loanee Andy Cook against his parent club, bagged the only goal of the game at Valley Parade.

Mansfield went close to opening the scoring when Jason Law’s early effort hit the post.

But Rowe was on hand to fire home in the 32nd minute after Elliot Watt’s free-kick was nodded into his path by Niall Canavan.

Paudie O’Connor headed wide at the back post on the stroke of the break.

Stags goalkeeper Aidan Stone produced a fine save to tip Rowe’s effort over the bar.

And Stone pulled off another fine stop to deny Rowe when he tipped his strike past the post.

Substitute Clayton Donaldson headed straight at Stone late on before Farrend Rawson missed a great chance to steal a point when he glanced Law’s corner wide.

Ollie Clarke was sent off deep in stoppage time for an apparent elbow on Connor Wood.