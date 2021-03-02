Derek Adams hails ‘one of the best’ following Morecambe’s win against Crawley

Derek Adams said Morecambe produced one of their best displays of the season as they beat Crawley 3-1 in an entertaining game at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from Carlos Mendes Gomes helped the Shrimps to an impressive three points.

Adams said: “I thought we were fantastic and it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

“We could have scored seven or eight to be honest, it was so comprehensive. We scored three, hit the post twice and got into loads of good positions and it was a really comprehensive win.

“There were great performances all over the park. Cole Stockton was superb up front and I was delighted to see Carlos Mendes Gomes pick up another two goals, which both came after some good play.

“We were really on it and over the 90 minutes the only disappointment was that we didn’t put the game to bed earlier with the chances created.”

Crawley manager John Yems said: “We played some good stuff in the first half and we are showing a lot of promise, but at the end of the day we had our chances and didn’t take them and they took theirs.

“We tried our best and had a go but I thought we were a bit off the pace in the second half and that proved costly.

“It was an open game of football, with two sides having very different styles. We were probably on top in the first half but they were better in the second and it’s no good only being on top for one half and that has been the story of our season in many ways.

“We are a side still growing, but in games like this you have to be on your game for the full 90 minutes and we weren’t tonight.”

Stockton had opened the scoring for the home side but the lead only lasted eight minutes as Crawley hit back quickly through Ashley Nadesan.

Mendes Gomes bundled Stephen Hendrie’s cross over the line from close range just before the hour to put the Shrimps back in front and scored his second from close range five minutes from time.