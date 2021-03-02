Connor Smith haunts Boreham Wood as Wealdstone secure vital victory

Connor Smith scored against his former club as Wealdstone eased their Vanarama National League relegation fears with a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale which also harmed Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes.

Wealdstone started well but Michee Efete and Jack Cawley headed early chances wide. Boreham Wood’s Junior Morias fired straight at Harry Isted and then Ty Marsh shot against a post as the visitors came more into the game.

Wealdstone went ahead after 25 minutes as Smith scored from inside the area. Isted denied Marsh and Kabongo Tshimanga as the visitors pressed for an equaliser as the game approached the break.

Isted was called on again to deny Marsh before the rebound fell to Shaq Coulthirst who saw two efforts blocked with less than 15 minutes to go.

Isted also did well to keep out a late effort from Corey Whitely as the home side held on to win.