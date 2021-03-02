Yeovil extend winning run with convincing victory at Barnet

Yeovil continued their impressive recent run in the Vanarama National League after sealing a convincing 4-1 victory at struggling Barnet.

Jimmy Smith had an early effort on goal from 25 yards but the hosts did learn as the Yeovil midfielder put his side ahead in the 11th minute, knocking in the rebound from Reuben Reid’s initial effort.

The Glovers doubled their advantage in the 13th minute through Billy Sass-Davies’ header but Barnet halved the deficit with a terrific finish from JJ Hooper in an entertaining opening 15 minutes at the Hive.

Barnet’s evening got harder as forward Tomi Adeloye was sent off in the 35th minute, with the visitors restoring their two-goal lead in the 58th minute through Rhys Murphy’s ninth goal of the season.

Josh Neufville wrapped up Yeovil’s fifth win in six league games when he curled home beyond Scott Loach in the 80th minute and lifted his side up to 10th in the table.