Jobi McAnuff ‘delighted’ after beating Grimsby in first game as Orient boss

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff admitted he was “buzzing” after getting off to a winning start at Leyton Orient with a 1-0 win against rock-bottom Grimsby.

Dan Happe settled the contest at Blundell Park as the O’s picked up three points for the first time since mid-January – just days after the sacking of Ross Embleton.

Chances were at a premium throughout the League Two clash, with Happe turning home in the 20th minute after replacing his injured team-mate Adam Thompson during the opening stages.

Orient midfielder Dan Kemp crashed efforts against the crossbar either side of half-time, while substitute Lenell John-Lewis came closest to forging a Grimsby response.

He sent a half-volley wide on the hour and followed it up by striking the base of the post, but the O’s ultimately saw the game out for their first victory in eight attempts.

McAnuff said: “It feels very good. It’s been a busy few days, in terms of getting the news that I was going to be manager and then getting ready for the game.

“There’s been a lot going on, but the boys have been absolutely first class, as the staff have as well helping out behind the scenes.

“I’m delighted to get off to a winning start.

“First and foremost, I said to the lads I was buzzing because it’s been a while since we had a win, so that’s the most important thing. But as we look to improve, I think we should be finishing that game off.

“We created some good chances, but that’s a positive. It was as dangerous as we’ve been for a while.

“I thought we looked a threat going forward and, equally, we were solid at the back. I’m generally very, very pleased.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said his side had under-performed.

“That performance was not anywhere close to what I expect and, if the players are totally honest, to what they expect,” he said.

“Second half was better, but it could only really go one way realistically. I thought the subs had a positive impact for us, they looked like they wanted to be out there.

“I’ve asked questions of the players with a few home truths in there, about what this means and the overall picture.

“Some lads have been in the league below. I’ve certainly been there and know what it’s all about. We’ve all got to understand and appreciate the situation we are in, but at the minute, while we are all in agreement that things have improved, they are not yet translating onto the pitch.

“That’s where it matters and it falls at my doorstep. I accept that and I’ve got to try and find a way of us playing, getting results and picking the best team.”