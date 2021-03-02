Alex Revell praises Stevenage players for superb victory over Forest Green

Manager Alex Revell believes Stevenage are finally showing what they are capable of after they produced a superb performance in their 3-0 victory against promotion-chasing Forest Green.

Danny Newton scored twice for the Boro, whose relegation worries in Sky Bet League Two are starting to look behind them, as they are now 12 points clear of second-from-bottom Barrow.

They are up to 16th and looking up the table, while this was a second defeat in three games for Rovers, who have dropped to third after Cheltenham’s victory over Southend.

Revell said: “I think it was the best performance, but I think that it’s been there and it’s that we took our chances when they came.

“We weathered a storm in the first 10 minutes [of the second half] and then after that we just showed how we can be together and work together as a team.

“I think it was the best performance, but that has been coming – at Newport, we should have been walking away with a win and if we’d beaten Walsall 3-1 everyone would have been saying that was the best performance.

“But this was a top performance – to win 3-0 at home against a team who are going for promotion is, in any shape or form, a top performance.

“I’ve always said that these players work extremely hard every day, but ultimately we’re after performances like that and we know our front players can score goals.”

Newton’s tap-in rounded off a slick move as Stevenage went ahead after half an hour and the same man struck again seven minutes later, with Lewis Thomas unable to keep out his deflected effort.

Elliott List added a third for the Boro in the 64th minute when he left Thomas standing after being put through by Chris Lines.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper rued his side’s poor finishing.

He said: “I’m not going to make excuses because we have to score the chances we had.

“Aaron Collins is clean through and put two over the bar, we had two clear penalties [not given] – I’ve just seen them, but if you don’t get that, the worst result you have to get is 0-0.

“We conceded goals far too easily.

“Obviously, with the four injuries we’ve got, they’re a big miss for the middle of our team.

“We played a young lad at left wing-back, he wasn’t quite at it and we’ve conceded two goals from that area.

“We had good control of the game in the first half, but you have to score, I’ve been saying it too many times now.

“But full credit to Stevenage; they worked really hard, they were dogged, aggressive and they’ve got the points because they scored three goals and we have to lick our wounds.”