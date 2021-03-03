Managing Leyton Orient an ’emotional and exciting’ time – Ross Embleton

Ross Embleton has revealed his pride in his “emotional and exciting” spell as Leyton Orient manager after his sacking last week.

Embleton was dismissed following a 3-1 loss to Tranmere which saw Orient’s League Two play-off hopes suffer a setback.

The 39-year-old, who joined the club for a second spell in 2017, oversaw a hugely emotional transition at the club following the death of Justin Edinburgh in 2019.

He said in a statement via the League Managers Association: “I would like to go on record and thank Leyton Orient Football Club for an incredible three-and-a-half years.

“When I returned in July 2017 we had just nine young players. I was the only member of coaching staff and we barely had any equipment to run a training session.

“I am proud to leave in place a high performing football environment. The young and talented staff deliver an incredible standard of medical practice, sports science, analysis, coaching and plans for recruitment.

“Had someone told me before how emotional and exciting my time at the club would be, I would not have believed them. I doubt I will ever be challenged again with anything similar.

“Following the incredibly sad time we endured losing Justin Edinburgh we then, like other clubs, had to cope with the turbulent time of managing through a pandemic.

“However, as well as the challenging times, I have taken so much from my time as manager of Leyton Orient.

“I would like to thank the board for all of the opportunities given to me, all the staff, the players, the fans and my wonderful family, friends and those people that have stuck by me when I have really needed their support.

“I wish the club every success for the future.”