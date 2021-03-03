Marek Rodak missing again for Fulham against Tottenham

Fulham will again be without back-up goalkeeper Marek Rodak for Thursday’s Premier League match against Tottenham.

Rodak has a finger problem, meaning veteran Spaniard Fabri will provide cover for Alphonse Areola on the bench.

Forward Aleksandar Mitrovic could come back into contention for a start, having been a substitute against Crystal Palace after recovering from Covid-19, but captain Tom Cairney (knee) continues his rehabilitation along with defender Terence Kongolo (calf).

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentinian has been out since December with a hamstring injury and, although he is back in training, the midfielder will not be rushed.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Gareth Bale will be involved after showing no ill-affects after his devastating display against Burnley on Sunday.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Zambo, Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Maja, Fabri, Ream, Bryan, Kongolo, Robinson, Lemina, Onomah, Mitrovic Cavaleiro.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Tanganga, Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.