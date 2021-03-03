Most memorable Manchester derbies at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have been revolutionised on and off the pitch since moving to the Etihad Stadium, but they have still lost more league Manchester derbies than they have won on home turf since 2003.

United lead the head-to-head 8-7, with two draws between the sides, even if the days are long gone when the team from Old Trafford would be automatic favourites against the blue side of town.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, the PA news agency takes a look at five memorable league derbies to have been played at the Etihad.

March 14, 2004 – City 4 United 1

#TBT: @SWP29 celebrates with team mates after scoring #mcfc's fourth goal against United back in March 2004. pic.twitter.com/qbDPditHTa — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 30, 2014

Having won a remarkable final derby at Maine Road 3-1, City delivered a stunning demolition of United in the first meeting at their new home. United, fresh from exiting the Champions League at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s Porto, fell behind to Robbie Fowler’s third-minute strike but responded well and it was against the run of play that ex-United trainee Jon Macken doubled the lead. Paul Scholes pulled one back three minutes later, but United frustrations grew as Cristiano Ronaldo hit the crossbar, and they were hit by a second sucker-punch when Trevor Sinclair punished a Mikael Silvestre error to score City’s third. A glorious day for the home fans was completed in the final minute when Shaun Wright-Phillips powered in a stunning fourth.

April 30, 2012 – City 1 United 0

Vincent Kompany’s towering header gave City a priceless derby win in the dramatic 2012 title race (Dave Thompson/PA)

Less than six months after routing United 6-1 at Old Trafford, City had somehow fallen eight points behind their rivals with six games to go. The process of clawing that back was well under way heading into the derby at the end of April, but anything less than victory for City would surely have cost them their shot at ending a 34-year wait for glory. With the season on the line under the Monday night floodlights, who else should step forward but Vincent Kompany? The City captain rose highest to head home David Silva’s corner on the stroke of half-time, and that was all it took as a subdued United side failed to trouble Joe Hart. It put City top on goal difference, and two weeks later Sergio Aguero’s stoppage-time strike against QPR delivered the title.

December 9, 2012 – City 2 United 3

Robin Van Persie’s deflected free-kick gave United a last-minute victory in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

United got their revenge before the end of the year on their way to the final title of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign. The summer had seen both City and United pursue Robin Van Persie, and United’s victory in the race for the Dutchman’s signature proved pivotal. First, though, Wayne Rooney struck twice in a first half that also saw Kompany hobble off injured. City, coming off a group stage exit from the Champions League earlier in the week, stirred themselves with Yaya Toure scoring on the hour before Pablo Zabaleta thought he had earned a point with an 86th-minute strike. But United snatched victory when Van Persie’s last-minute free-kick was deflected in.

March 20, 2016 – City 0 United 1

Marcus Rashford's superb derby winner is #mufc's Goal of the Month for March! See it again: https://t.co/9n1OMFGXlQ pic.twitter.com/mWNiQpzOBB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2016

On the list of coming-of-age moments for Marcus Rashford, this one must be near the top as he punished a City side in danger of imploding under the lame-duck Manuel Pellegrini. The then 18-year-old had already scored four goals in his first seven appearances, but none were quite as impressive as the match-winner here. Rashford showed his skill, power and pace as he left Martin Demichelis flailing, racing through on goal to slide the ball beyond Hart. Rashford had Demichelis under pressure all afternoon, and should also have been awarded a first-half penalty when fouled by the Argentinian.

April 7, 2018 – City 2 United 3

Paul Pogba was the Etihad party-pooper as United stunned City to delay title celebrations in 2018 (Nick Potts/PA)

City fans could hardly have scripted it better: beat Manchester United at home and win the title. The champagne corks were almost popping as City took a 2-0 first-half lead through Kompany’s header and a sweet turn and finish from Ilkay Gundogan. But if it all sounded too good to be true, it was as Paul Pogba inspired a stunning turnaround in the second half. The Frenchman fired under Ederson to pull a goal back eight minutes after the interval, then broke free of Nicolas Otamendi to level two minutes later. City’s collapse was complete when Chris Smalling was allowed space to head home a 69th-minute winner. It only delayed the inevitable, however, with City crowned champions a week later and securing a record 100-point haul with a final-day victory at Southampton.