Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea have reportedly been dealt a significant blow in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland. Germany’s Sport Bild is cited in the Sun as claiming the Norway striker is interested in moving to one of six clubs, including three in the Premier League, and the Blues are not on the list. The 20-year-old would consider switching from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, either Manchester club, Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The chances of Sergio Aguero leaving City for Camp Nou have increased as the Mail reports Barca presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to bring the striker to Spain. Laporta hopes to be elected on Sunday by the club’s 110,000 members, who will be hoping 32-year-old Aguero finishes his contract and moves south in the summer to play with close friend Lionel Messi.

Manchester United made Ashley Young famous but the call of his youth club could be what lures him back to England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Could a return to Vicarage Road be on the cards for Ashley Young? The former England and Manchester United player began his career with Watford in 2003. The 35-year-old wants to lift the Serie A trophy with Inter Milan before his contract ends in the summer then move back to Watford, according to the Mirror. The paper says he is so keen that he has even offered to play for the Hornets if they do not promoted to the Premier League and remain in the Championship.

Arsenal could turn to the Bundesliga as they look to secure attacking reinforcements. The Star, citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, reports that the Gunners want to sign former AC Milan striker Andre Silva if Alexandre Lacazette leaves the club. Silva has scored 19 times this season to help Eintracht Frankfurt to fourth in the league.

Social media round-up

Imagine him and Van Dijk 😍 #LFChttps://t.co/NnbemrFK3j — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 4, 2021 Arsenal 'make Odsonne Edouard enquiry with Mikel Arteta set to replace Alexandre Lacazette' https://t.co/vFWT19L9iu — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 4, 2021

Players to watch

Tariq Lamptey: The Sun reports Arsenal are considering bringing in the Brighton defender, 20, or Norwich’s 21-year-old full-back Max Aarons if Hector Bellerin, 25, goes to PSG.

Could Mikel Arteta be heading back to Spain in the near future? (Rui Vieira/PA)

Mikel Arteta: The Arsenal manager, 38, continues to be the subject of speculation linking him to Barcelona, according to ESPN.