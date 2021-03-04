Rangers are having their patience rewarded – Steven Davis

Steven Davis is looking forward to Rangers reaping the rewards of their new-found patience.

Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox side were made to fight all the way to the 87th minute to grab the breakthrough at Livingston on Wednesday night.

Alfredo Morelos’ late winner sealed a 1-0 triumph that moved the champions-elect to within four points of the title.

Gers could be crowned champions as soon as Sunday if they can topple St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic slip-up 24 hours later. Otherwise the Old Firm derby clash at Parkhead on March 21 will be circled in the Light Blues’ diary as title D-day.

Having being made to wait 10 years to get their hands back on Scotland’s biggest prize, Rangers have realised they cannot rush success.

And Davis reckons that patience has been the key component to this season’s impending triumph.

He told RangersTV: “That has been a huge positive for us this year. I think that comes with the confidence of getting results by doing it that way.

“We have certainly learned from the past and believe in our quality and we have to just continue to show that (patience) and even in games where there are spells where it is difficult, we just keep believing, keep doing the right things and more times than not we have found the answers this season.

“I think you know what you are going to get every time you come to Livingston.

“You are going to have to compete first and foremost and try to win the battles, and I thought we stood up to that challenge really well and it was just a matter of being patient and keeping on trying to do the right things.

“Luckily, Alfredo got the winner for us in the end.”

Morelos has taken his time to get going this season but the Colombian now has seven goals in his last 10 appearances after firing home the late clincher at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Boss Gerrard was dismissed at half-time after marching on to Livi’s plastic pitch to confront referee John Beaton, who had booked Morelos for a dive despite him being clearly tripped by Lions keeper Max Stryjek.

But Davis praised the striker for keeping his cool after that first-half flashpoint.

He said: “He caused their centre-halves a lot of problems and everyone knows it was a penalty in the first half so for that to go against him, and for him to keep his nerve and keep doing the right things, I am delighted for him to get the winner at the end.”

Gers kept their 29th clean sheet from 44 matches this season and Davis hailed that record, saying: “That has been a big bonus for us.

“We knew Livingston were going to play direct at times and were going to ask questions of us and try to turn us. I thought we stood up to that challenge really well, so I am delighted with the defensive display and another clean sheet and three points.

“We move on to the next game now.”