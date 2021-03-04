James Husband could return to contention as Blackpool host AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool defender James Husband could make a return to action in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road.

Having pulled up with a calf injury in the warm-up ahead of the 3-0 win at Charlton on Saturday, Husband missed both that game and Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Crewe.

The Seasiders continue to monitor Gary Madine, who has sat out the last six matches due to a groin issue.

Daniel Gretarsson (hamstring) is expected to start full training next week.

Wimbledon’s Ollie Palmer moved closer to a first-team comeback as he appeared for the development squad on Tuesday.

Forward Palmer has been out since January due to a hip injury.

Also getting minutes in Tuesday’s match – a 2-2 draw with Eastbourne’s first team – after spells on the sidelines were Zach Robinson and Jack Madelin.

Wimbledon are 21st in the table, a point behind 20th-place Bristol Rovers with a game in hand.