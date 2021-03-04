GB skipper Jodie Williams aiming for medals at European Indoor Championships

Jodie Williams has targeted a first senior international medal for seven years after being named Great Britain’s captain for the European Indoor Championships.

The 27-year-old wants to reach her first major podium since 2014 in Torun this weekend.

Williams won 200m silver and gold in the 4x100m at the 2014 European Championships and collected a silver and bronze in the same events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

We are pleased to announce that @Jodiealicia27 will captain the GB&NI team at the @EuroAthletics Indoor Championships which begin this evening in Toruń, Poland 👇 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 4, 2021

“I am going there to perform. I’m a competitor, I don’t like to downplay my aspirations,” said Williams, who will run in the 400m and 4x400m relay in Poland.

“It is a new event for me, but I’ll be going there to be in finals and challenge for medals. At this point in my career, that is why I’m standing on the start line.

“It is a huge honour to be chosen as the team captain. I was a little nervous when I was first asked but I am looking forward to it.

“This is my 10-year anniversary since I made a senior British team for the first time. The European Indoors (in Paris 2011) was my first senior championships. It is cool that it has all come full circle and I am now going to be team captain.

“My biggest message would be to back yourself. It can feel quite daunting coming in as a newbie. I know I played down my aspirations on my debut, but I would say don’t do that.

“You have made the team in your own right, just like everyone else. Enjoy the experience and embrace it.”

The squad is missing Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson who are sitting out through injury.

Laura Muir decided not to defend her 1,500m and 3,000m titles as she focuses on the outdoor season ahead of the rearranged Olympics.

Indoor world champion Andy Pozzi is out to reclaim the 60m hurdle title he won in Belgrade in 2017.

Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m in history at the World Indoor Tour in Torun last month, withdrew to focus on the outdoor season and the Tokyo Games.