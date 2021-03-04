Watford wait for update on Tom Cleverley’s injury ahead of Forest clash

Watford are waiting to discover the extent of Tom Cleverley’s knee injury ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game with Nottingham Forest.

Former England midfielder Cleverley was forced off late on during the midweek win over Wycombe.

Hornets boss Xisco Munoz already has depleted options in midfield as Dan Gosling is out with a hamstring strain and Nathaniel Chalobah completes a two-match ban following his 10th booking of the season, although new signing Carlos Sanchez is available for his debut.

Forward Joao Pedro returns from suspension following his red card at Bournemouth but defenders Marc Navarro (hamstring) and Christian Kabasele (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Foster (finger) remain sidelined, while striker Troy Deeney is yet to return from an Achilles problem.

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates could be involved at Vicarage Road.

The 23-year-old missed last Friday’s draw at Derby and Tuesday’s loss to Luton after a recurrence of a calf injury but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Striker Lewis Grabban (hamstring) and defender Scott McKenna (ankle) remain sidelined for Chris Hughton’s men.

Midfielder Harry Arter has returned to training but is unlikely to be involved as he builds fitness following a calf issue.