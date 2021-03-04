Millwall to assess Tom Bradshaw before Blackburn clash

Millwall will assess Tom Bradshaw ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

Striker Bradshaw missed the midweek win over Preston due to an Achilles injury.

Mason Bennett is expected to be fit after picking up a minor heel problem against North End but midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) and winger Connor Mahoney (quad) are not expected to return.

Defender Murray Wallace (foot), midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) and forward Kenneth Zohore (ankle) remain sidelined.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is monitoring top scorer Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong struggled with tight hamstrings during the midweek loss at Reading but managed to complete the full 90 minutes, despite Mowbray considering substituting him at half-time.

Bradley Johnson, who has missed eight games, and Joe Rankin-Costello, out since November, could be involved following hamstring injuries.

Rovers, who have picked up just one point from the last 21 available, are still without Lewis Holtby (knee), Daniel Ayala (groin), Sam Gallagher (lung), Jacob Davenport (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles).