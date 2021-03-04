Ryan Jackson a doubt as Gillingham face Ipswich

Gillingham will check on defender Ryan Jackson ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match against play-off chasers Ipswich.

Full-back Jackson picked up a shoulder problem during the midweek 3-2 win over MK Dons, but was able to complete the game.

Gills boss Steve Evans had named an unchanged XI, with defender Robbie McKenzie and veteran frontman John Akinde options from the bench.

Forward Alex MacDonald has missed the past three games through illness and continues to be assessed, while Dominic Samuel remains sidelined by a torn hamstring.

New Ipswich manager Paul Cook will take charge of the team for the first time after replacing Paul Lambert.

Former Wigan boss Cook was in the stands for the midweek 2-1 win at Accrington, which saw the Tractor Boys move up to seventh place and two points from the play-offs.

Midfielder Jon Nolan will be missing for around two months after injuring his medial collateral ligament.

Town had named the same side for the third successive game against Accrington, with midfielders Gwion Edwards and Flynn Downes coming on during the second half.