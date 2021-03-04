Ryan Bowman back from suspension as Exeter entertain Leyton Orient

Ryan Bowman returns to the Exeter squad for the visit of Leyton Orient.

The striker has completed a three-match ban after he was sent off against Newport last month.

But Tom Parkes is still suspended following his red card at Crawley, while fellow centre-half Pierce Sweeney is out with ankle ligament damage.

Randell Williams and Sam Stubbs are not yet fit enough to be involved.

Orient look set to be without Adam Thompson, who went off early on against Grimsby in midweek.

Thompson suffered ankle and head injuries in an awkward collision in only the second minute.

Dan Happe came on as substitute and could have earned a start at St James Park after scoring the winner.

Josh Coulson is set to miss out again through injury.