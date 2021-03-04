Swansea boss Steve Cooper faces selection poser for Middlesbrough clash

Swansea boss Steve Cooper faces a selection poser for the Sky Bet Championship showdown with Middlesbrough.

Cooper shuffled his pack in midweek, making four changes for the 2-1 win at Stoke as Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Korey Smith and Ryan Manning came in for Joel Latibeaudiere, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane and Yan Dhanda.

Only Hourihane had any involvement at all as he came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, and the Swans’ head coach must now decide whether to stick or twist with his side just a point shy of the automatic promotion spots with two games in hand on the three teams ahead of them.

Wayne Routledge is closing in on a return from a calf injury, while Ryan Bennett is battling a similar problem. Jordan Morris, Tivonge Rushesha, Steven Benda and Liam Cullen are still out.

Neil Warnock, who this week agreed to extend his stay at Middlesbrough, will make a late check on midfielder Marcus Tavernier ahead of the trip to South Wales.

Tavernier sustained a knock during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Coventry and will be assessed before the 72-year-old finalises his team.

Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie returned as a second-half substitute in midweek after recovering from a hamstring problem and will hope for another chance.

Only striker Ashley Fletcher is still out as he works his way back from a glute injury.