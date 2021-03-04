Josh Magennis lined up for Hull return against Bristol Rovers

Hull are hoping to have Josh Magennis available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

The striker took a heavy blow to the ankle during last weekend’s victory over AFC Wimbledon and failed a fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s win against Rochdale.

Gavin Whyte replaced Magennis but failed to impress and was substituted midway through the second half.

Tom Eaves replaced him for another appearance off the bench as he continues his comeback from injury. Richie Smallwood (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Rovers will be without Luke McCormick through suspension.

The on-loan Chelsea youngster was sent off during Tuesday’s defeat by Burton, receiving a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, and must serve a one-match ban.

Keeper Joe Day could again miss out as Rovers follow concussion protocols after he was knocked out last weekend.

Jordi Van Stappershoef is poised to continue, while first-choice keeper Anssi Jaakkola is not yet quite ready for a return after spending three months out with an Achilles injury.