George Lloyd an injury doubt for Cheltenham’s clash with Port Vale

George Lloyd is an injury doubt for Cheltenham ahead of the visit of Port Vale.
Forward Lloyd missed Tuesday night’s win over Southend with a hamstring injury and is rated touch and go.
Ellis Chapman is set to miss out again with a quad injury.
Alex Addai sat out training on Thursday through illness and will be assessed.
Port Vale have been dealt a double injury blow.
Cristian Montano and James Gibbons both suffered hamstring injuries in the 1-0 midweek defeat at Salford.
Dave Worrall is still out with an ankle injury and will be a couple of weeks away.
Tom Pope remains on the sidelines as he recovers from a broken arm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe