Accrington goalkeeper Nathan Baxter a fitness doubt for Swindon visit

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is a doubt for Accrington ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash with relegation-threatened Swindon.

Baxter was substituted with a shoulder injury in Tuesday night’s defeat to Ipswich and is touch and go for the visit of the Robins with Toby Savin standing by.

Captain Seamus Conneely is suspended after his early dismissal against the Tractor Boys, although Stanley have appealed the decision to red card him.

Midfielder Joe Pritchard will be assessed by the medical staff after he was forced off early in the second half against Ipswich.

Swindon boss John Sheridan is hoping to have reinforcements for the trip north.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden travelled with the squad to the midweek game at Sunderland and, although he was not included in the squad, he should return against Accrington.

Forwards Tyler Smith and Joel Grant should also be back in contention after returning to training. Midfielder Anthony Grant is suffering with concussion.

Connal Trueman became the sixth goalkeeper to make his debut for the Robins at Sunderland after signing on an emergency loan from Birmingham and should again be between the sticks with teenager Archie Matthews on the bench.