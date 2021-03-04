Callum Lang and Will Keane doubtful for Wigan

Wigan have doubts over Callum Lang and Will Keane for the Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons.

Lang was left out of the side to face Charlton on Tuesday as a precaution because of a tight calf while Keane suffered a groin injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Alex Perry.

The 1-0 defeat was Latics’ eighth in their last 10 games and saw them slump to the bottom of the table.

Jamie Proctor, Chris Merrie, Tom Pearce, Kyle Joseph and Lee Evans are all currently out with injuries.

Josh McEachran and Jordan Houghton will hope for more action for the Dons.

Former Chelsea starlet McEachran made his debut as a substitute in Tuesday’s defeat by Gillingham after signing a short-term deal while Houghton has now made three substitute appearances having been out since November.

David Kasamu is back on the sidelines after tweaking his knee in training, although Dons boss Russell Martin is hopeful he will not be out for too long.

Louis Thompson remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.