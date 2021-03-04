Lee Johnson short of defenders for Sunderland’s game against Rochdale

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has defensive problems once again ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Rochdale.

With Conor McLaughlin facing an injection to address a lingering issue from the hernia surgery he underwent in January, Max Power played out of position on the right side of a back three in Tuesday night’s 1-0 home win over Swindon and may have to do so once again.

Bailey Wright is closing in on a comeback, but Tom Flanagan has suffered a minor setback in his recovery.

Lynden Gooch is battling a calf problem, while fellow midfielder Grant Leadbitter was due to see a specialist this week to assess his dislocated shoulder.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy will once again be without Ollie Rathbone through suspension.

Rathbone serves the second instalment of a three-match ban following his dismissal against Burton, and he is set to be joined on the sidelines by fellow midfielder Conor Shaughnessy, who saw red at Hull in midweek with Barry-Murphy insisting he was keen to appeal the decision, but not hopeful of a successful outcome.

The Hornets are also without Jake Beesley, Matthew Lund, Stephen Dooley, Jimmy Ryan and Jack Vale.

Central defender Eoghan O’Connell lined up in midfield at the KCOM Stadium, while Jimmy Keohane started at left-back on his return from injury as the club slipped into the relegation places following a 2-0 defeat.