Jorge Grant set to miss Lincoln’s clash with Crewe due to ankle injury

Jorge Grant is once again expected to miss out this weekend as Lincoln welcome Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Grant, who has combined for more goals and assists than any other Lincoln player this season, suffered an ankle injury in the 4-3 defeat to Plymouth last weekend and was absent for the 2-1 loss to Fleetwood in midweek.

Adam Jackson was a doubt to face the Cod Army after hurting his calf against Plymouth but he played 90 minutes on Tuesday and is likely to be available on Saturday too.

Callum Morton made his return from injury as a substitute against Fleetwood but Joe Walsh, Liam Bridcutt, Remy Howarth and Harry Anderson are all unlikely to feature against the Railwaymen.

Donervon Daniels is doubtful for Crewe after being withdrawn in the first half in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool on Tuesday.

The full-back was making just his third appearance after several months on the sidelines, but was taken off at Bloomfield Road in the 33rd minute after aggravating his hamstring.

While Alex manager David Artell explained the measure was taken as a precaution and he expects Daniels to be “fine”, the defender’s availability for the trip to the LNER Stadium is unknown.

Antony Evans was taken off late on against the Tangerines because of fatigue, but he should be in contention to start again, but Oli Finney (leg) remains on the sidelines.