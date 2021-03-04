Goalkeeper Dean Gerken remains sidelined for Colchester

Colchester could again be without veteran goalkeeper Dean Gerken for the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport.

The 35-year-old was forced off at half-time of the defeat at Forest Green because of a back problem, with Shamal George replacing him for the win over Carlisle on Tuesday night.

Interim first-team coach Wayne Brown also drafted defender Omar Sowunmi and forward Aramide Oteh into the side as the U’s recorded a much-needed first win in 15 league matches.

Midfielder Ben Stevenson continues to be assessed on an unconfirmed problem he suffered during last month’s defeat against Exeter.

Newport boss Michael Flynn could consider changes in a bid to kickstart their promotion bid.

The Exiles slipped to eighth following the 1-0 defeat at top-six rivals Tranmere on Tuesday night.

Captain Joss Labadie returned to the side following injury, with Padraig Amond coming into the attack.

Ryan Taylor, Dom Telford and Jake Scrimshaw are all options to freshen up the frontline.