Morecambe boss Derek Adams might mix things up against Carlisle

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has options ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Carlisle.

Adams made five changes for the midweek clash with Crawley and was richly rewarded as his side bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at Mansfield to win 3-1.

Mark Halstead, Ryan Cooney, Stephen Hendrie, Brad Lyons and Jordan Slew were the men drafted in at the expense of Kyle Letheren, Kelvin Mellor, Liam Gibson, John O’Sullivan and Toumani Diagouraga.

However, Blackburn loanee Lyons’ hopes of pinning down a starting berth were dealt a blow when he was carried off on a stretcher after just 34 minutes facing a scan on his damaged knee, while defender Nat Knight-Percival has sat out the last two games through injury.

Carlisle manager Chris Beech could consider changes after seeing his side extend their run without a victory to six games with Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Colchester.

Midfielder Callum Guy was absent at the JobServe Community Stadium having been given compassionate leave as he and his partner prepare for the arrival of their second child.

Dean Furman made his first start since December in Guy’s place, while Brennan Dickenson came in for Patrick Omari and January signing Cedwyn Scott made his debut as a substitute.

Danny Devine (knee) and Morgan Feeney (foot) continue to work their way back to fitness.