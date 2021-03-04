No injury worries for Wellens as Salford bid to maintain unbeaten home record

Salford will look to extend their unbeaten home record in Sky Bet League Two when Scunthorpe visit on Saturday.

Boss Richie Wellens has no new injury concerns as the Ammies look to maintain their push for promotion.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Gibson has not featured since October following a broken leg and remains out.

Tom Clarke returned for the midweek 1-0 win over Port Vale after a spell on the sidelines with a head injury.

Scunthorpe will be without several players for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium with centre-back George Taft ruled out for two months with an ankle injury.

Fellow defender Emmanuel Onariase is also absent with a groin issue while forward Ryan Loft (hamstring) could miss out again.

Boss Neil Cox will have Jacob Bedeau available after his early exit against Cambridge was only due to cramp.

Dev Green was also replaced in midweek but is fully fit and will look to help the Iron build on their impressive victory at the previous league leaders on Tuesday.