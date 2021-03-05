Tranmere sweat on James Vaughan fitness ahead of Crawley clash

Tranmere striker James Vaughan will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Crawley.

Vaughan missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over promotion rivals Newport through injury but has been improving by the day and manager Keith Hill will make a late decision on him.

Midfielder Otis Khan will be missing once again as he continues his recovery from the hamstring problem which has kept him out of the last four games.

Central defender Sid Nelson has missed the victories over Leyton Orient and Newport with a problem he picked up against Carlisle on February 23, while Kyle Hayde is battling his way back from a thigh injury.

Crawley boss John Yems may have to do without defenders Tom Dallison and Tony Craig once again as his side embark upon a second lengthy trip of the week.

The pair were missing for the third successive game with the injuries they picked up against Colchester last month as the Reds went down 3-1 at Morecambe on Tuesday evening, with Joe McNerney and George Francomb deputising.

Midfielder Sam Matthews was also conspicuous by his absence as he sat out a second match since limping off against Grimsby on February 23.

Henry Burnett continues his fight for fitness, while Reece Grego-Cox is working his way back from a long-term knee ligament injury.