Aaron Wilbraham to take managerial reins for Shrewsbury’s match with Fleetwood

Shrewsbury will have Aaron Wilbraham in charge for the visit of Fleetwood.

Wilbraham is at the helm after boss Steve Cotterill was readmitted to hospital with Covid-pneumonia, having already had a 33-day stay due to coronavirus.

The Shrews will be sweating on the fitness of Ollie Norburn, who picked up a mystery injury in the midweek draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder had a scan on Wednesday, making it unlikely that he will feature against the Cod Army.

Fleetwood striker Paddy Madden could return to the starting line-up.

Madden came off the bench in the midweek win at Lincoln after a bout of coronavirus having only had one day of training.

Barry McKay is also in contention after overcoming the virus and returning to full training.

Charlie Mulgrew will be out with an Achilles injury, with a visit to the specialist next week set to determine how long he will be sidelined for.