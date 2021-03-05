Kyle Jameson suspended as Oldham host Southend

Kyle Jameson is suspended for injury-hit Oldham’s League Two encounter with Southend.

After Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was injured in the warm-up, the defender was promoted to the starting line-up against Bolton on Tuesday and sent off 29 minutes into the 2-0 loss.

Marcel Hilssner and Conor McAleny missed that match and Harry Clarke limped off late on, with manager Harry Kewell saying he was “down to the bare bones”.

Marcus Barnes and Andrea Badan also missed out against Bolton, while the Latics are again without Ben Garrity and Zak Dearnley this weekend.

Southend striker Nile Ranger will miss the remainder of the season due to a groin injury.

Having been out of the professional game since 2018, the 29-year-old spent more than two months earning a contract with his former club.

Ranger came off the bench against Salford last weekend for his first appearance since completing his return and picked up a groin injury that has prematurely ended his campaign.

Elvis Bwomono faces a fitness test after a calf complaint and goalkeeper Mark Oxley remains absent, while Sam Hart, Terrell Egbri, James Olayinka and Jacob Mellis are out but closing in on a return.