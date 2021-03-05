Steve Bruce admits Matt Ritchie row but says pair have moved on

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has confirmed he had a training ground row with midfielder Matt Ritchie.

A report this week claimed that the pair had clashed in the wake of Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves and the 60-year-old has revealed that there was a heated exchange, but that the matter is now resolved.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s crucial trip to West Brom, Bruce said: “Look, there’s no denying that I’ve had a row with Matt Ritchie, but let me tell you that happens up and down training grounds every other week.

📺 Steve Bruce speaks to the media ahead of #WBANEW. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 5, 2021

“You’re dealing with 25 men, emotions run high, fiercely competitive – these things happen unfortunately, and unfortunately for us with Newcastle, of course it gets blown to all sort of proportions.

“Matty apologised. As far as we’re concerned and me personally, it’s over.”