Leo Ostigard available for Coventry after completing ban

Coventry have Leo Ostigard back from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game with Derby.

The on-loan Brighton defender missed the midweek loss to Middlesbrough due to a one-match ban following his red card at Blackburn last weekend.

Striker Matty Godden, who has not played since early January due to a foot injury, has returned to full training and could be included in the Sky Blues’ squad.

Julien Dacosta is a doubt after missing the last two games due to a stomach muscle issue, while Josh Reid (hamstring) and Jordon Thompson (toe) remain out.

Derby are likely to once again be without goalkeeper David Marshall.

Marshall missed the 4-0 thrashing at Cardiff in midweek due to a back injury suffered in last week’s draw with Nottingham Forest, meaning Kelle Roos is expected to continue to deputise.

Patrick Roberts, borrowed from Manchester City, could return to County’s squad after being left out for the defeat in south Wales as the club could only include five loan players.

Forward Tom Lawrence (ankle) and winger Jordon Ibe (lack of fitness) remain unavailable, along with Krystian Bielik (knee) and Curtis Davies (Achilles).