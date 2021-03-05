Alan Sheehan misses out on Northampton side due to calf complaint

Alan Sheehan will be absent for Northampton as they face Sky Bet League One rivals Portsmouth on Saturday.

The defender could be sidelined for up to a month after requiring a scan on a calf injury.

Cian Bolger (hip) will also miss out for the Cobblers, who ended a winless run of 11 league games with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth on Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold was among the substitutes for that match, having recovered from a back problem, and could be in line for a recall but Bryn Morris – on loan from Pompey – is ineligible.

Portsmouth slipped to a 2-1 loss at Doncaster last time out and the promotion hopefuls have won just one of their last five matches.

Alex Bass will be missing for the trip to the PTS Academy Stadium after suffering a recurrence of a fracture to his foot.

Callum Johnson’s calf injury means he is also missing for Kenny Jackett’s men.

James Bolton and Michael Jacobs may feature if they can come through fitness tests on respective ankle and hamstring problems.