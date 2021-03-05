Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to miss Wolves game

Aston Villa are expected to be without skipper Jack Grealish for a fourth game.

The midfielder is still struggling with a shin injury and is yet to resume full training at Bodymoor Heath so is likely to sit out Saturday’s visit of Wolves.

Matt Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) are also sidelined for Dean Smith but all are nearing a return.

Wolves have no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to Villa Park after Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Daniel Podence and Marcal (both groin) remain out for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Raul Jimenez is continuing his recovery from the fractured skull he suffered in November but is in non-contact training with the squad.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Heaton, Mings, Engles, Elmohamady, Targett, Taylor, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Davis, Traore, Watkins.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.