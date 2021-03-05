Manchester City have clean bill of health ahead of derby clash

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad available for Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

With centre-back Nathan Ake now available after a muscular problem, City have no players in the treatment room for the first time this season.

After making six changes for the midweek win over Wolves, manager Pep Guardiola is again likely to shuffle his pack as the Premier League leaders chase a 22nd successive win in all competitions.

Dean Henderson will start in goal for United after first-choice stopper David De Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his first child.

Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek missed Wednesday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace through injury, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “hoping to get one or two back” this weekend.

Paul Pogba is unlikely to return from his thigh injury, but Victor Lindelof could start as United continue manage an ongoing back issue. Juan Mata and Phil Jones are out.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.

Manchester United provisional squad: Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford, Cavani.