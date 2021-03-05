Keeper concerns for West Ham ahead of Leeds clash

West Ham have injury worries over both of their goalkeepers ahead of the visit of Leeds.

Lukasz Fabianski has yet to train due to an arm injury and Darren Randolph, who deputised at Manchester City last weekend, has a hip problem.

Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku are still out injured.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is hoping some of his injured players can prove their fitness in time to return to contention.

Kalvin Phillips (calf), Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton (both groin) and Ian Poveda (ankle) have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Pascal Struijk is the latest injury doubt after he was withdrawn in last week’s home defeat to Aston Villa. Robin Koch is working his way back from knee surgery and Gaetano Berardi recently returned to training after a serious knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Lingard, Antonio, Randolph, Martin, Trott, Alves, Fredericks, Johnson, Noble, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Costa, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford, Alioski, Cresswell, Jenkins, Huggins, Gelhardt, Davis.