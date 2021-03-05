Lisa Ashton makes darts history with victory over Aaron Beeney at UK Open

Lisa Ashton became the first woman to win at the UK Open since 2005 when she beat Aaron Beeney and made history in doing so.

The 50-year-old downed Beeney 6-2 to become the first female to win at this tournament since Dena Hedman 16 years ago.

Ashton, who is the first woman to hold a PDC Tour card, did it in style as her staggering average of 100.3 is a new world record for a woman in a televised match.

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 Lisa Ashton sets a 100.3 average in her victory over Aaron Beeney, setting a new World Record for the highest average on TV for a female player! The standards go up and up ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/APyUHDFZzF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 5, 2021

She plays Darius Labanauskas in the third round.

There was more drama away from the oche after Steve Brown was made to forfeit his second-round match against Scott Waites in bizarre circumstances.

Brown claims there was no space to sit down in the practice room so he made his way back to his hotel room at the other end of the complex in Milton Keynes to relax before his match.

☀️ JB through to Third round of UK open on his debut ⏰ Dad was timed out in round two. He is devastated 😔 Mistakes were made… follow our family’s story this year – https://t.co/mSAcAdbujv pic.twitter.com/ukqY0RBimw — ꜱᴛᴇᴠᴇ ʙʀᴏᴡɴ (@steve180brown) March 5, 2021

He started watching other matches on television and lost track of time, before seeing Waites warming up on stage on his screen.

A mad dash across the venue was in vain as he was timed out and thrown out of the competition.