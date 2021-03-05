Reading defender Michael Morrison to miss Wednesday clash

Reading will be without defender Michael Morrison for their home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Centre-half Morrison, who has featured in all Reading’s league games this season, was forced out of the home midweek win against Blackburn due to a muscle injury.

Tim Holmes replaced Morrison on Tuesday night and could return to the starting line-up, while fellow defender Lewis Gibson, on loan from Everton, could return to contention after injury.

Forward Yakou Meite is hoping to return to the squad after being out for almost a month with a groin injury. John Swift (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) remain unavailable.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for his second game in charge.

Moore has no new injury concerns after the midweek defeat to Rotherham, but the Owls remain without a long list of first-team players as they bid to avoid a sixth straight league defeat.

Massimo Luongo (knee), Andre Green (Achilles) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (fractured rib) are not ready to return.

Defenders Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost Van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) remain long-term absentees.