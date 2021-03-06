Defender Phil Bardsley signs new contract with Premier League outfit Burnley

Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract at Burnley, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will remain at Turf Moor until the end of next season after agreeing fresh terms with the Clarets.

Bardsley moved to Burnley from Stoke in 2017 but has started just three Premier League games so far this season.

After coming through the academy at Manchester United, the full-back went on to play for Rangers, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Sunderland and has collected 13 Scotland caps during his career.

“Bardo is a top professional. He is lean, fit and hungry,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said of Bardsley.



“I think when players in front of you are delivering you have to bide your time and I think we have a healthy respect here for that kind of thinking.”