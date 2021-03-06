Accrington back to winning ways against Swindon

Accrington won for the first time in five games with a 2-1 victory over Swindon to boost their Sky Bet League One play-off charge.

Stanley went ahead in the 11th minute when a cross from Sean McConville was headed back across goal by Colby Bishop and Dion Charles headed home from around four yards out.

Swindon equalised after 30 minutes when Akin Odimayo played a long ball forward which Brett Pitman latched onto and he lobbed keeper Toby Savin.

Two minutes later the Robins almost took the lead when Scott Twine’s 20-yard free-kick crashed against the crossbar and bounced down on the line and out.

The Reds scored what turned out to be the winning goal on 44 minutes when a McConville corner found Bishop at the far post and headed home his 10th goal of the season.

Twine was denied an equaliser by Savin in the 86th minute while Stanley’s Matt Butcher blasted a strike against the crossbar in injury time.