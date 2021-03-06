Chesterfield on the rise with impressive win over Yeovil

Chesterfield scored three times in the second half to beat Yeovil 3-0 and boost their National League play-off chances.

Yeovil’s Adam Smith pulled off two important saves in the first half, first tipping over Jak McCourt’s effort and then, just before half-time, getting up quickly to block Akwasi Asante’s shot after fumbling Curtis Weston’s initial attempt.

The home side took the lead three minutes after the break when Tom Whelan sent Asante clean through and he rounded Smith before tucking the ball home.

Whelan added a second in the 68th minute, finding space on the edge of the area and sending a shot into the bottom corner, and McCourt made sure of the points 12 minutes from time.