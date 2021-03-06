Hartlepool move level on points with leaders Torquay after narrow win

Luke Molyneux scored the only goal of the game as Hartlepool moved second in the National League table – level on points with current leaders and opponents Torquay.

Molyneux grabbed the all-important goal in the 14th minute, calmly slotting the ball under goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald after being played in by Luke Armstrong.

Scott Boden went close to an equaliser for Torquay and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was denied in the box by visiting defender Gary Liddle’s last-ditch tackle as Pools protected their slender lead at the break.

Lemonheigh-Evans was denied by Ben Killip’s brilliant save early in the second period and saw another effort on target held by the Pools goalkeeper.

Hartlepool twice went close to extending their lead in the closing stages when scrambled efforts from a corner were both cleared off the goal-line.