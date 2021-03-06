Ebou Adams nets second-half winner as Forest Green edge struggling Grimsby

Ebou Adams scored a second-half winner as Forest Green returned to winning ways with a narrow 2-1 League Two victory at bottom side Grimsby.

The 25-year-old forward struck in the second half after James Hanson had responded to Jamille Matt’s penalty as the relegation-threatened hosts were plunged further into trouble.

Forest Green took the lead through a spot-kick just before the 20-minute mark as Matt went down under the challenge of Lenell John-Lewis, with the striker picking himself up to send Jake Eastwood the wrong way from the spot.

Grimsby brought themselves back level in the 38th minute with Udoka Godwin-Malife made to pay for some lax defending as Hanson sneaked in behind to strike the ball home.

Rovers went close to retaking the lead after the break as Josh Davison managed to race clear of the hosts’ defence, but saw his strike come back off the post as he shot across goal.

The high-flying visitors eventually got themselves back ahead just after the hour mark, with Adams’ strike from the edge of the box deflected past Eastwood as Forest Green – in third – got their title challenge back on track.