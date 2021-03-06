Newport boost promotion hopes with victory at Colchester

Newport boosted their Sky Bet League Two promotion hopes with a deserved 2-0 win at struggling Colchester.

Newport almost took a 10th-minute lead when Nicky Maynard’s low shot was scooped away well by Shamal George, following Ryan Haynes’ cross.

And the Exiles went ahead on the half hour when Joss Labadie finished low and confidently past George after he had been picked out by Josh Sheehan, following a well-worked move.

George turned away Haynes’ long-range curled effort before half-time and although Newport keeper Nick Townsend made a diving save to push Callum Harriott’s 20-yard strike away for a corner just before the hour, the visitors were in charge.

Colchester’s task became even harder in the 76th minute when former Newport forward Frank Nouble was sent off after receiving two cautions in the space of two minutes after fouls on Liam Shephard and Sheehan.

And the Exiles wrapped up victory in the 78th minute when Padraig Amond prodded home at the far post following Labadie’s free-kick from the right, to seal a deserved win