Solihull Moors earn a share of the spoils against Maidenhead

Solihull Moors fought back with a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw at home against Maidenhead.

The home side went close early on when defender Tyrone Williams saw his effort cleared off the line before James Ball’s shot was blocked.

It was the Magpies, though, who took the lead in the 29th minute when forward Nathan Blissett slotted the ball home following a corner which Moors keeper Ryan Boot failed to collect.

Blissett thought he had scored again from long range in the 36th minute, but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.

In the second half, Maidenhead midfielder George Wells saw his shot deflected onto the crossbar, before Solihull found a late equaliser when Jamie Ward drilled in a low shot following a long throw with seven minutes left.