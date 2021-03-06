Bromley fight back to beat Eastleigh

Bromley came from behind to win 2-1 at top-seven rivals Eastleigh and keep themselves in the Vanarama National League play-off hunt.

Ravens forward Michael Cheek had an early one-on-one chance, but sent a tame effort straight at Spitfires goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, who then tipped a header from Jack Holland over.

Eastleigh, looking to bounce back after defeat by Chesterfield, took the lead just before the hour mark when Tyrone Barnett converted a cross from Ryan Hill at the back post.

Bromley, though, were soon level when Holland headed home from a free-kick in the 65th minute.

With just four minutes left, the Ravens secured all three points when winger Jack Bridge cut the ball back across goal and defender Mike Green diverted it into his own net.