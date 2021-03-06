Sam Ashford scores on Woking debut as King’s Lynn well beaten

Sam Ashford scored on his Woking debut to help the Cards to a comfortable 3-0 win over King’s Lynn that sent the visitors into the Vanarama National League relegation zone.

Woking’s Niko Muir had an effort comfortably saved by Archie Mair before Ashford opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

Jamar Loza beat his man out wide and sent over a cross that was powerfully headed home by Ashford.

And Loza almost doubled the lead just before the break when he evaded the challenges of three defenders but dragged his shot narrowly wide.

The dangerous Loza then saw a shot come back off the post 10 minutes into the second half but he got his reward in the 81st minute when Jayden Wareham squared to him to double the lead.

Ben Gerring then wrapped it up in the last minute when he tapped home from close range following Charlie Cooper’s free-kick.