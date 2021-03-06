Lincoln bounce back with comfortable win over Crewe

Lincoln returned to winning ways in League One with a 3-0 victory over Crewe.

Morgan Rogers, Conor McGrandles and Brennan Johnson scored the goals as the Imps put two straight defeats behind them, moving two points behind second-placed Peterborough.

City took the lead in the 21st minute when a good move ended with Johnson setting up Rogers on the edge of the box and his shot beat Dave Richards.

Lincoln began the second half as they ended the first – on the front foot.

The Imps doubled their lead after 52 minutes. Following a counter-attack, James Jones found McGrandles, who steadied himself before bending home a superb effort from the edge of the box.

Crewe almost levelled on the hour mark when Charlie Kirk blasted the ball against the post. The rebound fell to substitute Daniel Powell, who was denied by a stunning save from Alex Palmer.

City added the third 10 minutes from time when Johnson got the goal his performance deserved. Substitute Tom Hopper showed tremendous vision to pick out Johnson in space and the forward cut inside before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.