Morecambe maintain promotion push after easing past Carlisle

Morecambe picked up another three points to maintain their League Two promotion push with an comprehensive 3-1 victory over Carlisle.

Goals from Aaron Wildig, Toumani Diagouraga and Cole Stockton gave the Shrimps a clear cushion before the Cumbrians struck a 79th-minute consolation through Aaron Hayden.

Morecambe took the lead after 33 minutes with a well-worked goal for Wildig.

The Shrimps played some neat football down the left with Liam Gibson creating space to put in a cross which was turned over the line by the midfielder from close range.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes later.

John O’Sullivan swung over a right-wing corner that was headed across goal by Harry Davis and Diagouraga was unmarked at the far post to head past Paul Farman from six yards out.

Derek Adams’ side extended their advantage eight minutes after the break when Stockton found the target from close range after another neat counter attack.

Hayden pulled one back with a free header from Dean Furman’s corner 11 minutes from time but – despite a late Carlisle rally – the hosts defended solidly to move up to fourth in the table.